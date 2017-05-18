Is it even possible to compile a hotter trio than curvy model Ashley Graham, triple-threat Teyana Taylor and 90s dream girl Niki Taylor? I'd say definitely not – especially when each model dons an iconic red swimsuit and hits the beach.

Ahead of the Baywatch reboot, swimwear brand Swimsuits For All tapped the three lovely ladies for a lifeguard-inspired campaign. The diverse line-up is part of the brand's emphasis on inclusivity (it caters for sizes 4-22).

If you're feeling like popping on a little red one-piece yourself, you can pick one up right here. Otherwise, enjoy all that these beach babes have to offer by having a little flick through below. Beware, though, of the mild awkwardness of the steps image, I was not ready for it.

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Images courtesy of Swimsuits For All