Ariana Grande Teases New Music on Twitter

It's only been a week, and we're still reeling from the earth-shattering greatness of "No Tears Left to Cry," but Ariana Grande's not waiting for us to recover. After posting BTS videos from the "No Tears Left to Cry" music video on her Instagram, Ari took to Twitter yesterday to tease new music by tweeting out what seems to be lyrics for a song fans are speculating to be entitled "R.E.M."

˙ɯ˙ǝ˙ɹ

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 28, 2018

last night ..... boy i met you ... yea ..... when i was sleeeeeeep ... you're such a dream to me

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 28, 2018

and it was on a day like this ... yeah ... if you can belieeeeve ... if you can believe ... you're such a dream to me

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 28, 2018

☁️☁️☁️

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 28, 2018

Aside from these lyrics, a photo has also been circulating of what looks to be a list of tracks for her new album.

A fan took it upon herself to announce that "R.E.M." will come out in 3 days, but Ari immediately replied to put this rumor to rest, saying "not quite yet."





🙈 not quite yet . u know i can't resisssst sum times. i love u .

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 28, 2018

We don't know the details just yet, but we're all freaking out. #AG4 is coming, and we're definitely not sleeping on this.

SO YOU'RE REALLY GOING TO TWEET LYRICS & LEAVE US HYPERVENTILATING??? pic.twitter.com/f2ZOLMsIBT

— Iilly (@arianaslively) April 28, 2018

LYRICS . A NEW SONG! Glue on your wiggggggggssss !!!!!! 😩😩😩

— Kydiam Martinez (@kydiam_martinez) April 28, 2018

Image via Instagram

