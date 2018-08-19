Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Her Latest Radio Interview

Ariana Grande breaks down crying in her latest radio interview with Apple's Beats 1 series. The pop star got emotional while talking to host Ebro Darden about her new Sweetener album, particularly her track "Get Well Soon." The sentiment behind the lyrics quite obviously pays tribute to the bombing during her concert in Manchester back in 2017.

"I'm assuming we're wounded together forever/ I want you to get better/ I'll be your band-aid"

"It's just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety," she said while crying. "There's some dark shit out there, man. And we just have to be there for each other as much as we can. 'Cause you never fucking know, you know? So, I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone."

But Ari also says that the song also talks about mental health, about "personal demons, and anxiety, and more intimate tragedies." She also calls out social media culture, how people look at Instagram stories but don't pay attention to "what's happening inside." Recently the artist and her fiancé Pete Davidson have decided to cut down on social media use because of the negativity that abounds on the Internet. She tweeted back in July that she's going to "take a breather from twitter & ig for a little."

yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

During the interview with Beats 1, the singer continued, "I just wanted to give people a hug, musically. I feel like the lyrics can be kind of corny when I talk about wanting to hug you and stuff, but I really do. I don't know. People gotta be nicer." Watch the full interview below.