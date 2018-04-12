It's time you screamed: Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's insanely hot food coach, is now a really powerful underwear model. This all makes sense, considering his impressive history with Instagram thirst traps.

Related | The 5 Most Crucial Thirst Traps on Antoni's Instagram

Porowski announced today over Instagram that he's the new face (and body-ody-ody) of Hanes, and blessed us with what would be the most important social media post of the day, were it not #NickiDay, praise be. Take a look:

The Hanes campaign is intelligently called #VouchForThePouch, and also stars Catfish host Nev Schulman and football star Victor Cruz. Please enjoy their contributions to the party, below.









What a magical day for us all.

Photo via Instagram