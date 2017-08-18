For the past week, ANOHNI has been hosting "Future Feminism," an exhibition and festival held at Denmark's 'O' Space in Aarhus. Presented alongside Kembra Pfahler and Johanna Constantine, "Future Feminism," which is open for another two weeks (it closes on September 3rd), aims to spotlight a series of 25 performances, talks, workshops and events.

Today, in honor of the continuing exhibition, ANOHNI took to Facebook to post a lengthy essay about feminism, climate change, and war—all topics the HOPELESSNESS singer is adeptly familiar with. Titled "GOD IS A WOMAN, NOW OR NEVER," the post is both beautiful and thought-provoking. It's clear that not only is ANOHNI a skillful writer, using artfully crafted language to make a troubling message seem downright gorgeous, but is also extremely passionate about her message.

Read the full thing below.





Splash photo via Getty Images

