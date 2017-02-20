For the first time since news broke of the breakup which shocked the world and led many to question whether true love really exists or if it's just a fictitious concept fabricated by the film, wedding, jewelry, candy, lingerie and frozen food industry to sell their products, Angelina has spoken publicly about her split with Brad Pitt.

Despite the controversy that followed Angelina's divorce filing last September, including allegations of child abuse, the humanitarian has remained remarkably silent through the ideal. She opened up to BBC World News on ahead of the premiere for First They Killed My Father, her film about genocide in Cambodia.

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," she said. "My whole, my family … we've all being through a difficult time. And it's not … My focus is my children, our children, and it is … and my focus is finding this way through and as I said we are … we are and forever will be a family and so that is my, that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

"It was a very difficult time and … and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

Angelina also spoke about her hopes for her children, primarily that they will emerge from the Hollywood vortex as normal human beings.

"...everything I do I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they're capable of, and the world as it should be seen. Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people."

