Last night, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Gypsy Sport hosted an "Anti-Prom," started and co-hosted by BRUJAS, with a boat cruise around the Hudson River. The sea excursion, in collaboration, comes as part of the brand's Pride tour this month. The initiative celebrates the LGBT community with a series of activations—from pop-ups to barbecues, boat cruises to clothing drives. Funds from these events go to support organizations like the LA LGBT Center, Larkin Street Youth Services, and New Avenues for Youth.

At the "Met Gala for the Underground," as its been called in the past, special guest Cardi B gave a performance, while DJ Estehlluh set mood the rest of the night. Here, photographer James Emmerman captures downtown New York City's finest.