Hollyweird: Amy Winehouse and Pete Doherty's Late Night 'Winemouse' Affair

Hollyweird, in collaboration with @velvetcoke, takes stock of once-known but obscure or forgotten stories about popular celebrities and cult figures.

It was blurry and bizarre, but not completely unexpected for Amy Winehouse to record a video plea with Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty and upload it to YouTube. The video was titled "Winemouse," and was first published online in May 2008, one year after she eloped with Blake Fielder-Civil in Miami. In its approximately four-minute run time, the two singers play with recently birthed mice under the harsh glare of a blue light, their fingernails encrusted in black resin. It's a bleak watch.

"This one's got a message for Blake," she says, addressing her incarcerated husband and holding up a day-old rodent to the camera like a puppet. She puts on a baby voice. "Blake, please don't divorce Mummy. She loves you ever so," she says.

"If you divorce her you'll have me to deal with," Doherty threatens. This was one of many hangouts with Doherty, who himself had just been released from jail nearly a month earlier. The pair were papped partying around London in the time both leading up to and after the video was posted.

Winehouse's marriage was slowly unraveling, after pressures placed on it by her parents (not to mention him spending the majority of their time hitched in Pentonville prison). Doherty was there to comfort her while her husband served 27 months for assaulting a bar owner and trying to cover it up with a bribe.

Winehouse and Fielder-Civil did end up getting a divorce two years later in 2009, at the behest of Winehouse's parents, who blamed their son-in-law for destroying their daughter's career. "As far as I'm concerned, Blake more than played his part in Amy's downfall. People I trust have told me Amy didn't start on the hard drugs until she met Blake — and I think that says it all," her mother, Janis Winehouse, said in a newspaper interview.

"There was a manic insistence from her family and friends to sign the divorce papers. We spoke on the phone and she didn't want the divorce," Fielder-Civil later said of the situation. "A week later the papers were there in front of me and it was clear it wasn't her signature. But I was so eager to get it over with and prove I wasn't after her money, as her family kept saying, so I signed it."

However, while in the clink, Fielder-Civil put a price tag on the Babyshambles singer, offering £20k to a prison mate for a contract kill. "He said he would give £20,000 to anyone who done [Pete Doherty] — cause him injury — he was quite annoyed at the time," it was reported.

Years after Winehouse's death at 27, it was revealed that the "Rehab" singer and Doherty had had a secret affair during Fielder-Civil's time away. "This is difficult for me to admit," Doherty later told The Daily Mail in 2012. "But, yes, it's true. Amy and I were lovers. I loved her then and, well, I still do today. But towards the end, as only lovers can, she became quite mean and cruel to me. She didn't suffer fools… and believe me, she had a mean right hook."

In 2013, despite being seemingly torn up over her untimely death, Doherty tried to sell off Winehouse's used cigarette butts for a bit of extra cash. As for the mice? They've probably gone baaaack to blaaaaack.