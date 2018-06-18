Vaping never looked more lush. Amber Rose just dropped a line of classy, champagne-colored vape pens in a collab with KandyPens—the same company that made the vaporizers we see in DJ Khaled's "I'm The One" and Fat Joe & Remy Ma's "All The Way Up."

"I want it to feel like a celebration when they inhale," says Amber. Her pens are the first to use an all-quartz bucket and coil, which means a smoother steamy feel rather than a rough burning sensation when you smoke. Each one is handmade, and comes with a gold-trimmed, champagne-colored leather case.