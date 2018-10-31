Halloween is a sacred day for us at PAPER. It's a time for indulgence in candy, camp, kitsch and nostalgia — and an opportunity to embrace the freaky weirdos inside us all. So, to help you get amped and spooked for the best day of the year, we asked some of our friends to curate Halloween soundtracks full of their favorite wicked bangers and candy-sweet bops. Here's a playlist from HallowKween and cinematic pop auteur, Allie X.

Allie X's Super Sunset is out now, stream it here.

Photo courtesy of Jasper Soloff