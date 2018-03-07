Ranging from disgusting to just plain bizarre, your future porn searches are pretty wild. How do we know? Artificial intelligence predicted them, and as we know, artifical intelligence never makes mistakes.

Porn site YouPorn has recruited the help of AI to uncover future search trends on their site, and they're pretty specific. "Data science and machine learning teams" compiled a list of searches that are either very, very niche or quite literally haven't been invented yet. Let's dive in, shall we?

Right at the top of the list sits Black Panther reference, "Shuri," the princess of Wakanda and "T'Challa," Black Panther himself. To clarify: incest porn. That's messy, but let us continue. "Senator Stormy" is present, perhaps a reference to Donald Trump's one-time tryst with porn star Stormy Daniels, as are ice skating pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

That about does it for pop culture, but what is "frompilation"? Or "pussy firking"? How concerned should we be about "shy ol mate," or, god forbid "anal dangcuble"? But in any case, sign me up to be the "amateur in bathreesome" ...sounds soapy.

See the full list, below, and please, please don't search grandjob.

T'Challa & Shuri asarian humlion girl time flanty Virtue and Moir spray and pay grandjob german mom hour lesbian masturbinge cock milking table big booble hoter french passionation doot sex blowmowjob cornal fompilition pussy firking free iGlasses porn dick hover mature gargasm Senator Stormy anal dangcuble hardbore yore sexxiatore super cum tang pong shy ol mate amateur in bathreesome batish my yisel analiasing orgysty beaf buts compilation blow yo big blomjob put fingerer gorgy wow

