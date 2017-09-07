It's NYFW, my sweets, which means all that glitters actually is gold (or a thrift store sequin "find") and everyone is out on the town. We're here to give you an inside look at what happened during last night at the party after the party and, most importantly, who was in attendance.

Flick through below to see Tom Ford's SS18 after party and head over here to see all the best pics from Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

Images courtesy of BFA

