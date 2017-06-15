Fox News commentator Chadwick Moore went onto Tucker Carlson's news program to complain about a recent vigil at Stonewall Inn, held for the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, which is considered the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history. Moore began by accurately describing Stonewall as the "the [gay] equivalent of Mecca for Muslims," but it all went downhill from there.

Moore went on to express his disapproval of how attendees "were subject to anti-gun propaganda" when the vigil should have been free of politics, conveniently failing to mention that activist group Gays Against Guns organized the vigil in the first place. If that wasn't enough, Moore decided to use his expertise and declare the top interests of the LGBT community: "Most gay people aren't political," he claimed. "Most gay people, you know, they care about pop music and going to the beach. They probably don't even know what the Second Amendment is." Pop music and the beach. Right.

Newsflash, Chadwick: Every one of us knows what the second amendment is. Double newsflash: You can enjoy pop music and the beach, AND still care about a whole array of political issues.

But according to you, we just choose to either protest or ignore it, because apparently, getting our tan on is more important. To prove his unfounded point completely correct (and poke fun at such an absurd statement), we asked all of our gay friends and a couple allies to share their favorite pop song to listen to while at the beach and, of course, which political issue they just can't be bothered to care about while lounging by the ocean.

Shura, Singer:

Instead of concerning myself with Theresa May making a deal with the EXTREMELY troubling DUP, I'm dancing on the beach to "We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off' by Jermaine Greer because I feel naked without my beanie even if it's hot as fuck outside and because it's an absolute JAM.

Tommy Dorfman, Actor:

Instead of concerning myself with trans rights, I'm dancing on the beach to the entire Emotion album by Carly Rae Jepsen because I'm pretending it's still summer of 2016.

Connor Franta, Influencer, Entrepreneur, and Author of Note to Self:



Instead of concerning myself with the lack of funding our current US Government is providing to reduce the undoubtedly obvious increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, I'm dancing on the beach to "Perfect Places" by Lorde because why should I worry about the future of humanity when my blissful, young present day is filled with a bop as hot as this?

Mindy Cohn, Actress:

Instead of concerning myself with gun control, I'm dancing in the beach to "24k Magic" by Bruno Mars because this vapid fruit fly only cares about setting my party right. #foxnewsknowsallaboutthegays

Naomi McPherson of MUNA, Musician:

Instead of concerning myself with the proliferation of systematic racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia, I'm dancing on the beach to "Love Will Never Do Without You" by Janet Jackson because that's all FOX News thinks we queer folks do (it is a great song though).

Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director of PAPER:



Instead of concerning myself with the complete destruction of our country at the hands of #45, I'm dancing on the beach to Gwen Stefani's "Make Me Like You" because it makes me feel like Amy Adams in that RomCom where she goes to Ireland and falls in love with the hot guy from Downton Abbey.

William Defebaugh, Editor of V Magazine:

Instead of concerning myself with alternative facts, I'm busy doing sad twirls on the beach to "High By The Beach" by Lana Del Rey because what else can you do?

Anthony Quintal, aka Lohanthony, Actor and Influencer:

Instead of concerning myself with foreign policy, I'm dancing on the beach to "Bad Liar" by Selena Gomez because Selena keeps America sane!

Michael Musto, Paper Columnist:

Instead of concerning myself with Chechnya, I'm dancing on the beach to "Jailbait" by Ted Nugent because that's what our fine President is doing about it too.

Mathias Rosenzweig, Editorial Director of Milk.xyz:

Instead of concerning myself with yesterday's congressional baseball shooting, I'm dancing on the beach to SZA's "Supermodel" cuz it makes me feels hotter than I am.

Lina Bradford, Talk Show Host:

Instead of concerning myself with a culture that [the FOX News commentator] is summing up with the generalities, I'm dancing on the beach to "Spend My Life" by Reelsoul because I'm not a 16-year-old girl who only listens to pop music.

Trey Taylor, U.S. Editor of Dazed Digital:

Instead of concerning myself with Trump selling Qatar $12 billion worth of US weapons, I'm dancing on the beach to "Chantaje" by Shakira because it makes me look exotic without having to sell weapons to a foreign Gulf state.

Cakes Da Killa, Rapper:

Instead of concerning myself with the rise of hate crimes against trans women, I'm head topping on the beach to "Siddung" by Spice because skinning out in a coochie cutter comes first.

Matthew Modine, Actor:

Instead of concerning myself with gun violence, homophobia, political scandals, climate change, the government's disregard of a fair and viable healthcare system, racial inequality, and overall religious intolerance, I'm dancing on the beach to "Like a Virgin" because that's what Madonna would do."

John Norris, Writer:

Instead of concerning myself with the fate of health care, I'm dancing to "Malibu" because Miley's back, bitch!

Tom Jackson, Co-Founder of GAYLETTER:

Instead of concerning myself with the U.S's disastrous gun laws, I'm also dancing on the beach to "Bad Liar" by Selena Gomez because this margarita won't drink itself.

Abi Benitez, Co-Founder of GAYLETTER:

Instead of concerning myself with Trump's proposed border wall and obsession with isolationism, I'm dancing on the beach to Selena's "Como La Flor" because that's what you do when you're living the American Dream."

Lynn Yaeger, Contributing Fashion Editor of Vogue.com:

Instead of concerning myself with the upcoming impeachment of the President, I'm dancing on the beach to The MC5's "Kick Out the Jams" because I love a 1960's call for revolutionary action.