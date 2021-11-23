When you think of celebrity thirst traps, long-running Law & Order: SVU actor Christopher Meloni may not be the first name that comes to mind but every once in a while, we are reminded that he can in fact get it. Not only does Meloni have a pair of perfectly sculpted yams, but the actor has the well-toned physique to back it up without letting it all get to his head. Still, that doesn't mean he isn't going to have a little fun with all the attention.

Meloni poked the bear on Twitter today after a fan asked the actor to post a selfie to which he replied with a photo of his bare, very hairy legs. It's a cheeky enough response, a little irreverent in its choice of subject matter with a slightly scandalous amount of exposed flesh showing, but when asked to move the camera up a little more ("for science") Meloni upped the ante with a shot of his right shoulder and upper chest.

The dark, oddly cropped photo shows Meloni's well-defined shoulders, veiny bicep and bulging pec with a fringe of chest hair in all its glory which left Twitter collectively drooling. Taking the bait, the tweet was soon flooded with very openly thirsty replies and unapologetically horny memes as well as a couple of slightly turned off outliers in the mix.

The collective consensus seems to be that Meloni is indeed implausibly yoked and, scarier still, the actor seems to be fully aware of the power he wields and isn't afraid to play with his food.