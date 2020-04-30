Britney Spears Says She 'Burnt Down' Her Home Gym

If you follow Britney Spears online, you'll know that she's been working out regularly and doing everything from yoga to sprints. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, it also appears that she ended up accidentally burning down her home gym at some point— though, thankfully, everyone is OK.

On Wednesday, the star took to her Instagram with the news, saying in a video post that she "hadn't been in here for like six months, because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately."

"I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down," Spears continued, before getting to her quarantine workout. However, she elaborated on the incident further via her caption, explaining that "it was an accident."

"I walked past the door to the gym and flames... BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!"

That said, Spears opted to look on the bright side, concluding that, "it could be much worse, so I'm grateful," before adding that she likes "working out better outside anyways" — which, hopefully, means we're getting more backyard yoga, videos from her!

See her post for yourself, below.