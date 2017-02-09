Aren't people the worst? If you your lips gently mouthed the word "yes," then you answered correctly! People are most definitely the worst!



Neo-nazis (bet you didn't see that coming did you?) have come in hot in response to Netflix's trailer for Dear White People, which is based on the lives of African American students at a fictitious ivy league university.

In the show's teaser a black radio announcer addresses the white students at the university, suggesting appropriate Halloween costume choices that don't appropriate her culture.



"Dear white people," she begins. "Here's a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: me."

The 35-second trailer was enough to inspire a boycott Netflix hashtag, which steadily gained popularity among many alt-right white supremacists. One Twitter user with the handle 'HesOurPresident' promptly deleted her account with the message: "Promote racism and white genocide & you get dropped."









Triggered.



