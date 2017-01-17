This Wednesday, we slammed the snooze button on our New Years resolutions and hit the town on a school night to party at the revamped Club Room at SoHo Grand. Every night from Wednesday to Saturday, The Club Room acts as a semi-secret clubhouse for New York's vibrant young creative set, as well as the after-party venue of choice for DJs and musicians on the up-and-up. The mood is upscale but warm, and you can pretty much guarantee that everybody you meet at the bar will have at least one slash in their job titles. We got down to a killer DJ set from Alice Longyu Gao, and mingled with the likes of musician/model Ian Mellencamp, Tommy Hilfiger publicist Joey Zauzig, stylist/model Kyle Gayle, and Vaquera fashion designer David Moses.

Check out highlights from our new favorite hump day turn-up below, with photos by Scott Kaplan.