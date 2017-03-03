Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Quavo have dropped the video for 'Go Off' and I could not be happier.



For some inexplicable reason, The Fast and the Furious franchise always have the best damn soundtracks and this latest offering no different. Here's the lineup one time:



1. Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – "Gang Up"

2. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott – "Go Off"

3. G-Eazy & Kehlani – "Good Life"

4. PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – "Horses"

5. Migos – "Seize The Block"

6. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – "Murder" Feat. 21 Savage (Remix)

7. Bassnectar – "Speakerbox" Feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor (F8 Remix)

8. Post Malone – "Candy Paint"

9. Kevin Gates – "911"

10. Lil Yachty – "Mamacita" Feat. Rico Nasty

11. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, & Sage The Gemini – "Don't Get Much Better"

12. Pitbull & J Balvin – "Hey Ma" Feat. Camila Cabello (Spanish Version)

13. Pinto "Wahin" & DJ Ricky Luna – "La Habana" Feat. El Taiger

14) J Balvin & Pitbull – "Hey Ma" Feat. Camila Cabello



The groupings are both impeccably matched one cannot help to be impressed, but the real goods come in the form of this freaking beautiful vid where Lil Uzi goes full Miley atop a wrecking ball and Quavo dances on a burning car pileup. It's also interwoven with a whole lot of footage from The Fate of the Furious (the series' eighth installment) and it looks like damn fun.



Bout to go buy a car and total it à la Vin Diesel, good luck on your endeavors. Also, here's the video:





