Mike WiLL Made-something freaking bomb when he brought forth 'Gucci On My' and he clearly knows it because the stunting in this visual is pretty much as real as it gets.

Rap's brightest stars appear in the vid looking less than enthused and drowning in liquor and hot girls and ice and the dreams of every dude with a Soundcloud link (me). There's also, obviously, a whole of Gucci and YG wears a fedora??? It's all too much.



Check the video below and wish this was your life.