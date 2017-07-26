







For her latest video, Charli XCX went, dare we say, a little...boy-crazy (we know. we're sorry). Charli and Sarah MCColgan directed the new visual, which enlists a cadre of famous males to be the subjects of some soft-focus, pastel-colored female gaze. Joe Jonas, Wiz Khalifa, Jack Antonoff, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and more all cuddle puppies, eat pancakes, wash cars, relax in rose petals, get wet and wash dishes for your pleasure. Watch above and see if you can catch all the cameos (and then rewatch again because Khalid cuddling brightly colored puppies is TOO much).

Splash photo courtesy Atlantic Records

