Website StyleLikeU's mission is to promote radical self-acceptance, and one way it achieves that goal is by creating the web series "What's Underneath" where participants open up about personal topics while shedding their clothes. In the latest installment of the series, powerful women - activists, models, actresses and influencers including Jemima Kirke, Barbie Ferreira, Michaela Angela Davis and Paloma Elsesser - discuss their experiences with racism.

The video is a testament to the powerful of honest discourse and the act of sharing moments of vulnerability, pain and strength. Check it out below and see more of StyleLikeU's work here.

[h/t TeenVogue]