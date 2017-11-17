RuPaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki is the face of Playful Promises' new campaign, making her the first drag queen to front a woman's lingerie line. KWEEN.

The collection takes inspiration from 50s pin up and fashion icon Bettie Page, which is perfect given Chachki's 50s drag persona. "Bettie Page has been a big inspiration for my drag character," Chachki told Harpers Bazaar, "so it was kind of the perfect pairing for me and a dream job."

Chachki also recently walked the runway for Dilara Findikoglu at London Fashion Week, and now with this new campaign it seems like her fashion moment has truly arrived,

"It's so gratifying to be accepted into a world that I never thought a drag queen would be accepted into," Chachki said, writing on Instagram: "I'm very happy to work for a company that values being inclusive and glamorous at the same time!"

See every fierce look below:





Photos by Anna Swiczeniuk