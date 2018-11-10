In a Vogue interview published Thursday, Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer Ed Razek some anti-trans model remarks. When he and vice-president of public relations, Monica Mitro, were asked whether the brand was putting more emphasis on diversity, he said, "Does the brand think about diversity? Yes. Do we offer larger sizes? Yes... Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should."

He said that the show is one-of-a-kind, and"did not market to the whole world." Now, Razek retracts his statement and has issued an official apology. "My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize."

He says that it was never about gender. "To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model in our show. We've had transgender models come to castings... And like many others, they didn't make it."

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018 The fashion show, which happens every November, has also been known to lack body diversity. While the brand does sell a range of sizes, the runway models do not include plus-sized Angels—something that models like Ashley Graham and Chrissy Teigen have made a point to be vocal about.