Victoria Beckham Gave Us Everything We Really, Really Want

Homecoming It may be impossible for many to disassociate Victoria Beckham with her U.K. roots but for the last decade, the designer has shown her collections exclusively in New York — until now. To commemorate a decade of her brand, Posh Spice threw on her oversized sunglasses and made her way across the pond to show in London for the first time ever.

Ready to Wear "I made a collection that I would wear," Beckham explained backstage after her show. With pieces that were as elegant and minimal as anything she steps outside in, the spring 2019 show was a breath of fresh air. Across the collection, streamlined dresses with navy knot belts, casually tailored trousers, and business blazers all found a home in hues of burgundy, forest green, honey brown, and, of course, deep deep black. It is a Victoria Beckham show, after all.

In the Bag Beckham herself may be hanging out in oversized shopping bags with photographer Juergen Teller to recreate his iconic 2008 ads of the designer in Marc Jacobs bags, but on the runway, her models found some more manageable handbags to tote. There were understated and slightly oversized clutches big enough to fit the Spice Girls discography, but it was the cross-body bags that stole our hearts.

A Little Lace As business blazers and romantic dresses glided down the runway, little bits of lace weaved their way through the collection. From a delicate lace choker on the first model off the spiral staircase and trim lace detailing on a refined black blouse to the final, lace-filled look, Beckham's understated eye for detail was on full display.

What We Really, Really Want You know we couldn't close out a recap of Posh Spice's 10th anniversary runway show without at least one Spice Girls reference. Whatever you've decided you really really want from the show, the good news is some of the most signature garments are available for pre-order right now online to spice up your life.