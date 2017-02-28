T-Boz and Chilli, the two remaining members of the most successful girl group of ALL TIME (RIP forever Left Eye), reached out to their fans via Kickstarter to provide the funds needed to usher a new TLC album into the world over two years ago. On their Kickstarter page, they explained their choice to crowdfund the album as an effort to maintain complete creative control over their first album in 15 years: "It is ESSENTIAL that we create our final album completely on our own terms, without any restrictions, with YOU." Their initial goal was $150,000 but thirsty fans helped them raise over $430k, thanks in part to all of the donation perks. I mean, if TLC recorded your outgoing voicemail, how much more would you really feel like you needed to accomplish in life?





Well, it's been a minute since they started the campaign, raising concerns that the album wasn't coming at all, but a new update on the Kickstarter page announced a tentative June 2017 release date. Why has it taken so long?

Tboz & Chilli were inspired to make a record that they could be proud of and they would not settle for less and sometimes you just cannot rush art. They demanded of themselves a record that would stand up to the great body of work created in the past and that you would be proud of; because your belief and support is the greatest form of love and we want you to be proud.





Don't go rushing waterfalls, you guys.