On Twitter, as in music, R&B singer Tinashe is eternally underrated. Sometimes she tweets about French fries, other times about life and love, or Dancing With The Stars. There are, quite simply, no rules. In a world of carefully curated celebrity social media profiles, that's what makes her presence so unexpectedly great. Tinashe is forthcoming with answers to fan questions, gives great hair advice, and references Harry Potter in unexpected contexts. A low-key legend of the timeline. If she was a potato, we'd definitely harvest her.

Below, her best tweets, handily categorized. Hit follow!

Mysterious Self Portraits

Harsh Music Industry Truths

Carbohydrates

Realistic Advice

"Rent" Lyrics

Gaming

Musings on Modern Relationships

Beauty Tips

Tacos

And Finally... New Music Hints!

Thank God.