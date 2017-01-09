London's Tate Modern Museum has just announced that it will be hosting a free pop-up Art in collaboration with Central Saint Martins.

Hosted in its Switch House space, the project will provide classes and workshops, spanning drawing to performance, to combat the funding crisis currently facing public arts education in the UK.

"We are concerned that in the current economic and political climate there is a systematic assault on arts education in the UK," the project's website reads, continuing that, "It is in this cultural climate that we want to place Art School in the museum to examine it. In recreating and reconsidering an art school at Tate we want to think about what forces are currently threatening arts education and what resistance we can offer."

The project will be up until January 16. Find out more via the Tate's website here.

[h/t The Guardian]