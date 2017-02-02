We have a couple new #MCMs, and they're none other than an ubiquitous middle school hero and the first man to pee on the moon.

That's right, for Nick Graham's appropriately out-of-this-world show yesterday, the designer tapped groundbreaking astronaut Buzz Aldrin and beloved TV fixture Bill Nye the Science Guy to walk the runway. Which makes sense, seeing as how the collection was called 'Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035' and revolved around themes of space, science and the future.

Someone said "science never looked cooler" - what do you think? Thanks to #nickgraham

Unsurprisingly, a lot of silver was involved. More unexpected were Aldrin's adorable runway moonwalk and Nye's severely underused gun fingers pose.





Wilhelmina better get signing...

