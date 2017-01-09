Last night's Golden Globes provided plenty of material for the internet to chew over this morning, from acceptance speeches both glorious and cringeworthy, to small perfect moments that everyone can love regardless of how they feel about La La Land. But what's really important at these self-congratulatory Hollywood shindigs is obviously the clothes, from shiny sequined columns to billowing sleeves to capes (actually, not enough fashion capes this year). Check out the most eye-catching outfits below.

Tracee Ellis Ross's ring game is everything we want to be when we grow up.

Billy Farrell via BFA.com

Here for Mandy Moore's transformation from wholesome pop star to occult cleavage witch. Truly, deserves its own bathroom mosaic.

Billy Farrell via BFA.com

Evan Rachel Wood slept with a photo of Marlene Dietrich under her pillow every night for a week to prepare for this suit.

Billy Farrell/Bfa.com

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Pharrell takes his Chanel ambassador duties very seriously, down to wearing the ceremonial diplomatic beanie.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Donald Glover is a treasure and deserves all good things, including looking impossibly dapper in a velvet suit.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Ruth Negga is an ethereal silver space goddess.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

It's just so comforting to have Winona hanging out, wearing black, and looking slightly skeptical of red carpet pomp.

Steve Lucero/BFA.com

Keri Russell is celebrating mourning her third husband's "accidental" demise on her newly inherited yacht in Monaco.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Simply perfection.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Nicole Kidman is holding it down for the insane wintry white witches out there.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com



Splash photos by Billy Farrell/BFA.com