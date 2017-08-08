Solange and Earl Sweatshirt are lending their talents and playlist prowess to a very special Wine and Grind event, to benefit chef Alisa Reynolds of beloved Los Angeles soul food spot, My Two Cents. Like many of LA's best restaurants, My Two Cents is tucked into an unassuming strip mall, where Reynolds has been serving up incredible, health-conscious California soul food under the radar for years (she is the inventor of a deadly fries/grits hybrid that will shake you to your core). Unfortunately, Reynolds has hit a bump in the road, and needs to raise $130,000 to settle a lawsuit with a pair of former backers and keep the doors of this neighborhood treasure open.

That's where Solange and Earl come in. The two of them will "curate jams" at an undisclosed 21+ party spot on Friday the 11th with all proceeds put in the service of "preserving chef Alisa's legacy on Pico." They promise "an evening to bring together community to support the imprint chef Alisa has cultivated through food, love, and fellowship." You can join them for the low low price of $35 – details are here – and you can also donate directly to My Two Cents' Gofundme page. If you've been fortunate enough to taste the glory of chef Alisa's shrimp and grits or the wonder of her gluten free mac n' cheese (HOW?!), you know how important it is that this restaurant be protected at all costs.

Splash image via Getty

[h/t The Fader]



