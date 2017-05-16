In this toxic tire fire we call life, we gotta get our laughs where we can, which is why we're so grateful for this jokester who decided to "fix" Ivanka Trump's book display at Barnes and Noble. In case your eyes have rolled so far back into your head that you can't see the news any more, Ivanka Trump recently released a book of psychotic inspiration spam for rich white ladies called Women Who Work.





Even though Ivanka isn't taking time off from her important role as Master of Whispers to promote Women Who Work, she's still getting that juicy endcap placement at booksellers across the country, which one sweet genius saw as a perfect comedic opportunity:

Thank you, stranger. Thank you.





