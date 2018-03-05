We might be waving are definitive goodbye to former Diesel creative director Nicola Formichetti with Shayne Oliver's new capsule for the brand, but Oliver's contribution is everything we hoped it would be and more.

It's the Wild-West-meets-Britney-and-Justin-meets-Four-Five-Seconds-steampunk-realness and honestly all of the Shayne Oliver we've been missing since Hood By Air went on hiatus. The collection is a result of the label's new "Red Tag" initiative, for which they're tapping three rising designers to create a capsule line of 10 looks.

"This capsule is really the language of Renzo, the brand founder," Oliver revealed toWWD about the Red Tag Project. "Refined razor-sharp denim aesthetics that devours the excesses of trendiness." This commitment to the youth has been Diesel's mission statement of late, playing on the "clout corridor" concept of over-hyped brands to create a knock-off pop-up shop in Chinatown last month.

Check out the full collection, below, because boy, is it sweet.

All images courtesy.

