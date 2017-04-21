serpentwithfeet, PAPER's favorite Pagan Gospel singer, stopped by BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions to break our hearts with a beautiful cover of Beyonce's underrated "Love Drought."

Wearing his signature giant septum ring, a sparkling shirt and holding a one-footed black baby doll under one arm while playing the piano, serpentwithfeet put a melancholy twist on the already bittersweet track off Lemonade.

The Brooklyn-based artist released his Haxan Cloak-produced debut EP, blisters, last year.

Watch the "Love Drought" cover below and prepare to be stunned:





