Watch serpentwithfeet's Haunting Cover of Beyonce's 'Love Drought'
serpentwithfeet, PAPER's favorite Pagan Gospel singer, stopped by BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions to break our hearts with a beautiful cover of Beyonce's underrated "Love Drought."
Wearing his signature giant septum ring, a sparkling shirt and holding a one-footed black baby doll under one arm while playing the piano, serpentwithfeet put a melancholy twist on the already bittersweet track off Lemonade.
The Brooklyn-based artist released his Haxan Cloak-produced debut EP, blisters, last year.
Watch the "Love Drought" cover below and prepare to be stunned:
