Serena Williams has been living her absolute best life lately, basking in the glory of her title as the World's Greatest Athlete as well as mother-to-be. The tennis star shared photos of her 1950s-themed baby shower this weekend, where guests including Ciara, Eva Longoria, Lala Anthony and Kelly Rowland dressed up in full on poodle skirts and pearls to celebrate the new addition to Williams' life:













Congratulations, Serena!

[h/t The Root]