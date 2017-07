Selena Gomez teamed up with Petra Collins for the visuals for her latest single, "Fetish." The track features a verse from Gucci Mane, but if you were hoping to see the Atlanta trap god's big white smile you're out of luck. The video is pretty much just Selena's mouth, with a few flashes of her eyes toward the end.

Watch it below:

