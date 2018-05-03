Can You Guess How Much Money Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Made in Its First 40 Days?

Rihanna has been dominating the beauty industry with her Fenty Beauty line, causing huge buzz online and in stores every time there's a new drop, and even prompting rival beauty companies to step up their game in terms of offering more diverse ranges of shades. The cultural impact is clear, and now the numbers are in to support just how popular Fenty has been.

According to a new Vogue profile, the beauty brand pulled in a reported $100 million in sales in its first 40 days, a truly rih-diculous amount of money.

Rih has been busy with other ventures too, preparing to release her new Savage x Fenty lingerie line on May 11. In line with her Fenty Beauty ethos, the lingerie line will offer a range of nude underwear far beyond the usual beige standard we typically see. Her body positive line also features models of all shapes and sizes.



"Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make," she told Vogue. "Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court. As women, we're looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don't like getting the cards flipped on them — ever."



In addition to working on new music and preparing for the release of summer blockbuster Oceans 8, Rihanna also will host the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala this month alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

