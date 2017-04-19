Leave it to Rih to do things a little differently.

The singer stopped by her Fenty X Puma pop-up shop in Los Angeles yesterday and quickly made herself useful behind the counter, ringing up customers at the super crowded shop.

With a glass of champagne in one hand, Rih held down the counter with a level of grace and style that would impress anyone whose worked retail on Black Friday.

Since it's unlikely that Rih has ever had to work a shitty retail job when she was younger like the rest of us mere mortals, we're more than happy to take credit for the high-level customer service training she got on the set of our #BreakTheRules shoot:

You're welcome.



[h/t Harper's Bazaar]