Watch Rihanna Be the Cashier of Your Dreams At Her Fenty x Puma Pop-Up
Leave it to Rih to do things a little differently.
The singer stopped by her Fenty X Puma pop-up shop in Los Angeles yesterday and quickly made herself useful behind the counter, ringing up customers at the super crowded shop.
With a glass of champagne in one hand, Rih held down the counter with a level of grace and style that would impress anyone whose worked retail on Black Friday.
[h/t Harper's Bazaar]
