Pussy Riot is back again, and this time they're spreading their active agenda through the most modern way possible: fashion.

The activist and musical group is launching a clothing line for you to wear your political heart literally on your sleeves. Pussy Riot has teamed up with independent media company Mediazona to create the line, which was inspired by rebellion and global progression.

The line's first look is packed with T-shirts, badges, socks, and Pussy Riot's iconic balaclavas decked in vibrant hues and pigments. The collaboration project between Pussy Riot, Kultrab, and 9cyka will send every penny of profits to Mediazona's independent journalism movement.

"T-shirts and masks that we made are inspired by those people who'll eventually and inevitably make their revolution in Russia," Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova told Dazed. "(Because) Russia belongs to them too, not to Putin exclusively."

Take a look at the clothing line here.