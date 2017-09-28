Princess Nokia shared a music video double header today, for "Bart Simpson" and "Green Line," two tracks off the recent deluxe reissue of her 2016 mixtape, 1992. The nostalgic videos take Nokia back to her high school days in NYC, documenting the moment she stopped feeling like an outcast and found her people. There's 40 drinking, breakdancing, bellybutton piercings on St. Mark's, and an epic weed smoke giggle fest that is forever #mood.

Additionally, Nokia, who is a New York-born Puerto Rican launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Puerto Rico after the devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria. Donate here.

Check out her GoFundme, and watch her videos below...

[h/t Stereogum]