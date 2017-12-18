Prince Harry Interviewing Obama Is Pretty Adorable
The holidays are an emotionally triggering time, causing us to reminisce on the past, ponder the current state of our lives and wonder what the murky future holds. It's also a time for missing loved ones, like, you know, Barack Obama. Meghan Markle's future husband Prince Harry sat down with the former president for BBC Radio, and a preview clip in which the two josh each other about being nervous has been released in advance of the full interview's December 27 broadcast:
Image via BBC
