If there was any one figure to inspire and lead the now ubiquitous hunger for social justice among "woke" millennials, Skip Marley is it. The first member of the Marley clan to hit top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 for his co-writing and rap feature on Katy Perry's hit "Chained to the Rhythm", as well as the success of his viral call-to-action "Lions", 20 year-old Marley is proving over and over again he is capable of just about anything.

In his new video for "Calm Down", Marley goes all over the world, breaking down barriers and beautifully recreating Bernie Boston's iconic photograph, inserting flowers into gun barrels as a metaphor for diffusing violence. Marley believes if we should have need for any weapons, we should use music instead.

"I hope "Calm Down" makes us think of solutions and brings us together," he says of the video. "I want to spread my music to the people and help them unify."

"I want people to take away a message of love, of looking at the way you are living and thinking where we can work to be or better and feel better," he continues. "Whatever they're feeling, I want them to be able to turn up my music and think, relax, and get good vibes."

Watch the video below and fall in love with Marley and his message all over again.