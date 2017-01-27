You might already be familiar with Jesse Jo Stark. The daughter of the Chrome Hearts founders and gal pal of PAPER cover star Bella Hadid is known for her style chops. But she's also a budding musician, launching her own label today with the release of new track "Driftwood" (she has previously put out "Down Your Drain"). "Driftwood" is a meandering, lovely guitar-backed ballad on the pitfalls of romance. "Love is a beautiful hell," Stark says about her inspiration for the track. "Driftwood is my deadly ode to being consumed by love and then letting it go." Listen below.





Splash photo by Julia Brokaw