While we all might have a proclivity to get high and shimmy around in a textured bikini and red ankle socks, it's rare that one find a tune worthy of such an event. Well, friends, look no more because L'Amour Bleu's "Sisters" is it.

Permanent New York nightlife fixture and straight up queen Bailey Stiles stars in the latest offering from L'Amour Bleu, the new project of Bloc Party ex-pat Matt Tong and dynamic four-piece that takes everything that's good from punk and mix it with their own pizazz to make a genre all of their own.

L'Amour Bleu's Ryan Schaefer said the band have long since had a hankering to work with Stiles (who they "adore"), and there was no time like the present.

"We were plotting to collaborate with her on a project and the video for Sisters was the perfect opportunity," Schaefer says. "Given the lyrical content involving a situation with my older sisters when I was a boy in southern Illinois and Bailey's similar small town midwest background, she was the a perfect fit. Such an inspiring muse and artist, she understood the content of the track perfectly and made this video magic."

Watch the video below while and dance like no one's watching in the near-nude because, well, what else are you doing?

Catch the guys in Brooklyn April 15th at Alphaville and May 14th at C'Mon Everybody.

