When it comes to music, Jaden Smith has been busy as of late. Sure, he just signed on to Crystal Moselle's new as-yet-untitled skateboarding film, but in every other facet, he's made it clear that music is a primary passion right now. From getting his musical "art collective" signed to Jay-Z's label Roc Nation to his continuous output of zany music videos (like the stunt-filled darkness of "Batman" or the desert glam of "Watch Me"), the middle Smith child's music career is looking promising.

Today, he shared another new track. Sending it directly to fans with a post on his Apple Music Connect page, "Diamonds v1" is yet another dramatic turn for the indefinable performer. Rather than rapping, "Diamonds" finds Smith singing over a soft cloud-rap beat. "I got all the jewels and diamonds," he admits at the beginning of the track. "But when I open my eyes, I can never find them. No."

Listen to the unusually contemplative slow-burner below.

[h/t Pitchfork]

Splash photo via Sansho Scott/BFA.com

