Paris Jackson took to Twitter today to call out those who change her skin tone to make it either lighter or darker, asking them to stop.

i appreciate everything y'all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i'm aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it..

— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2018

Presumably speaking to the creators of fan art and edits, the activist and model wrote, "I appreciate everything y'all make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see. But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and [I'm] finally happy with it."

When someone asked why people might darken her skin, she said, "Sometimes peeps say I 'don't look mixed enough to be biracial.'"

sometimes peeps say i “don't look mixed enough to be bi racial" 🤷🏼♀️

— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2018

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Jackson said she considers herself black, adding that her late father Michael Jackson "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me."

"Most people that don't know me call me white," she added added. "I've got light skin and, especially since I've had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something."

Image via Getty

