For anyone who has closely followed the rollercoaster ride that is Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's relationship, you will be frothing to know the two appear to have buried the hatchet — but does this mean they might slither back onto the small screen? For our sake?



The Internet certainly hopes so, after pictures emerged of the pair reuniting at The Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where both were presenters. For the record, Hilton gave the designer for whom she's been a long-time muse, Philipp Plein, the Fashion Rebel award and Nicole Richie presented Juicy Couture head designer Jamie Mizrahi with the Best Design Debut award, which is just about as full-circle as it gets.

But more importantly, what does this mean for us?

It's hard to tell, though a single tweet from the show's account was enough to throw fans into a frenzy.









Who knows what the future holds.



Image via Getty

