Kimberley Margarita

Illustration by Austin Call (@Duhrivative)

Who are you?

My name is Kimberley Margarita, I am a makeup artist and body painter.

What do you do?

I use my face as a canvas for my makeup looks, ranging from pop culture creations, to avant-garde and abstract.

What are you most proud of from 2018?

Pushing my own personal artistic boundaries and creating art I thought I'd never be capable of.

What do you think will be your biggest challenge in 2019?

Consistently coming up with ideas that are new and fresh. As an artist on social media I feel like I need to keep out doing myself with each look that I create, it's like I'm in competition with myself. But at the end of the day that only motivates me to work harder.

What do you think will be your biggest opportunity in 2019?

One of my favorite things about what I do is I never know what's coming next, the industry is always changing so quickly I never know what to expect in the future. But collaborating with more of my favorite brands and artists are high up on my list of things I'd like to accomplish.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram: @kimberelymargarita

YouTube: @colourcreep