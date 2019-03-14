YouTuber Olivia Jade doesn't like attending college very much, but Spring Break does sound like her kind of thing. In fact, the influencer was enjoying her mid-semester recess on a yacht in the Bahamas owned by a USC official when news broke that her mom had been arrested for allegedly buying her place at the school.

Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House in the 90s and its recent Netflix revival, is charged with paying $500,000 to a scammer who helped fake SAT scores and fool USC recruiters into thinking her two daughters were crew athletes. Her fellow actress, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, as well as numerous high-ranking CEOs, are implicated in the same scheme.

When the story hit headlines on Tuesday, TMZ reports that Jade had been celebrating Spring Break with a group of friends. And, truly, you can't make this up: the yacht they were reclining on is owned by USC board of trustees member Rick Caruso. His daughter Gianna is friends with Jade, who has since returned home from her island hopping vacation.

The fate of her college career is still unknown (maybe Caruso can help her cut a deal?) but Jade's social media clout is already in decline following the scandal. She's reportedly on the brink of losing lucrative brand partnerships (according to Variety, she currently has ten well-known brands on her roster: Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Lulus, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics, Boohoo, and Unilever's TRESemmé), and contending with a very angry comments section.

The countdown until her teary apology video begins.