Photographer Ryan McGinley is a staple of the art world, but back in 1999 and the early '00s, he was still a relatively unknown photographer, making images that focused on his circle of friends, including artists Dan Colen and the late Dash Snow. The photos provide a beautiful, unfiltered look at the drama and joy of their young lives, capturing sex, love and pain with honesty, gentleness, and a touch of humor.
A new show, "Early," at Team Gallery, offers a look at these photos, many of them previously undisplayed in a gallery. Peep some of McGinley's sensual, intimate images from the exhibit below.
"Early" opens at Team Gallery (83 Grand St., New York) today through April 1st.