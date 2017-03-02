Photographer Ryan McGinley is a staple of the art world, but back in 1999 and the early '00s, he was still a relatively unknown photographer, making images that focused on his circle of friends, including artists Dan Colen and the late Dash Snow. The photos provide a beautiful, unfiltered look at the drama and joy of their young lives, capturing sex, love and pain with honesty, gentleness, and a touch of humor.

A new show, "Early," at Team Gallery, offers a look at these photos, many of them previously undisplayed in a gallery. Peep some of McGinley's sensual, intimate images from the exhibit below.









"Early" opens at Team Gallery (83 Grand St., New York) today through April 1st.



All photos by Ryan McGinley, courtesy of Team Gallery.