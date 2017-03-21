Beauty bloggers are always looking for that hot new trend, so it only makes sense that they would turn to the most cutting edge of all internet phenomenon for inspiration: memes.

Several bloggers are using eye makeup to create intricate meme scenes on their eyelids, and the results are very extra but also kind of amazing:

Hurt Bae made an appearance:

Crying Kim:







Beauty bloggers, keep doing the most.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Instagram