Beauty bloggers are always looking for that hot new trend, so it only makes sense that they would turn to the most cutting edge of all internet phenomenon for inspiration: memes.

Several bloggers are using eye makeup to create intricate meme scenes on their eyelids, and the results are very extra but also kind of amazing:

Hurt Bae made an appearance:



Crying Kim:





thought i would do a meme makeup look!! (excuse my brows & that patchy shadow idk what its doing)

inspiration was @thai_brows pic.twitter.com/ZtzYZVA4kv

— glam by soph🌹 (@glambysoph) March 15, 2017





Me: don't contribute to the meme makeup trend

Inner Me: do it pic.twitter.com/W3rrUkugak

— nia (@niasmakeup) March 15, 2017





Beauty bloggers, keep doing the most.



