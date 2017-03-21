Beauty Bloggers Debut Ridiculous New Trend: Eyelid Memes
Beauty bloggers are always looking for that hot new trend, so it only makes sense that they would turn to the most cutting edge of all internet phenomenon for inspiration: memes.
Several bloggers are using eye makeup to create intricate meme scenes on their eyelids, and the results are very extra but also kind of amazing:
Hurt Bae made an appearance:
Crying Kim:
thought i would do a meme makeup look!! (excuse my brows & that patchy shadow idk what its doing)
inspiration was @thai_brows pic.twitter.com/ZtzYZVA4kv
— glam by soph🌹 (@glambysoph) March 15, 2017
Me: don't contribute to the meme makeup trend
Inner Me: do it pic.twitter.com/W3rrUkugak
— nia (@niasmakeup) March 15, 2017
Beauty bloggers, keep doing the most.
